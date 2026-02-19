Man Utd receive boost to sign Arsenal target Sandro Tonali

Manchester United have received a huge boost in the pursuit of Arsenal target and Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, as per Football Insider.

Since moving to St James’ Park from Italian giants AC Milan, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, helping his side win the Carabao Cup last term. He even guided the Magpies to secure Champions League football.

Although Newcastle have displayed inconsistent performances thus far this term, the Italian has showcased his qualities, making six goal contributions in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he helped his side beat Aston Villa 3-1 by scoring a brace in the FA Cup fourth round fixture last weekend.

Now, Football Insider state that although Tonali has a very good relationship with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, he might leave in the summer if the Tyneside club eventually fail to secure Champions League football next season.

Man Utd are interested in signing him, while Arsenal were heavily linked with a move late in the winter transfer window. However, the player is keen on moving to Old Trafford if he were to leave the Magpies during the offseason. So, this is a huge boost for United in sealing the deal.

Tonali is valued at around £65m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract. Therefore, Newcastle are likely to demand a huge amount of money to let him leave.

Tonali to Man Utd

Tonali is a versatile player as he is comfortable anywhere across the middle of the park. He is extremely quick, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The former Milan star is a Premier League-proven player, and United need players like him to continue the rebuild. So, he would be a great coup for the Old Trafford club should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually manage to lure him away from St James’ Park ahead of next season.