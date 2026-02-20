Man Utd & Arsenal battling to sign Etta Eyong

Manchester United and Arsenal are eyeing a move for Levante’s highly rated Cameroonian international centre-forward, Etta Eyong, as per Ben Jacobs.

Eyong is one of the brightest emerging young prospects in Spain. He joined Villarreal in the summer of 2024 and showcased remarkable goal-scoring ability despite playing second fiddle to Thierno Barry, who left to join Everton.

He recorded an impressive goal contribution ratio with 25 goals in just 30 games for the Yellow Submarines, a record that drew interest from several clubs before he joined Levante last summer.

Since his move to the Valencia-based outfit, the Cameroonian striker has netted six goals and provided three assists, the most goal involvements of any player in the squad.

His prolific form has piqued the interest of several clubs. Reputable transfer expert Ben Jacobs claims that Man Utd and Arsenal have set their sights on Eyong for a possible summer swoop.

The seven-cap Cameroonian international is currently unsettled at Levante, who are pushing for his exit after receiving an offer in excess of £26m from Russian side CSKA Moscow, Jacobs adds.

However, Eyong is refusing to move to the Russian league, according to the report, which appears to be a boost to the Red Devils and the Gunners in their pursuit of the prolific forward.

Prolific forward

Following his refusal, the transfer expert adds that interest in the youngster is now brewing ahead of the summer, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Fulham, and Everton also showing interest in signing him.

Aside from goalscoring prowess, winning duels in the Premier League is an important trait, given the physical nature of the football on display. It is likely one of the many reasons why the African forward is of interest to United and Arsenal.

The Levante striker’s 50 per cent success rate in the ground duel is far and away an improvement on what United fans have been seeing from Benjamin Sesko (39.0%). Joshua Zirkzee (41.0%) and Bryan Mbeumo (Matheus Cunha (45.0%)) this campaign, with only his compatriot Bryan Mbeumo recording more (60).

While Viktor Gyökeres records an equal 50% duel success rate, Gabriel Jesus’s 31.5% is also subpar, making Eyong a good fit for Arteta’s high-pressing side.

He also ranks high in other facets of the game, like successful passes (69.2%), accurate long balls (63.6%), and a 7.31 XG as per FOTMOB.

With Levante already considering a £26m offer, interested clubs could get him for a considerable fee without breaking the bank.