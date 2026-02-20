Liverpool eye move to sign Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, as per Football Insider.

After moving to St James’ Park from Everton in January 2023, the 24-year-old initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before showcasing his qualities during the 2023/24 campaign, making 22 goal contributions across all competitions.

However, he struggled last campaign and has displayed inconsistent performances this season. Still, he has netted 14 goals and registered five assists in all competitions thus far.

Moreover, the forward helped his side thrash Qarabag 6-1 by scoring four goals in the Champions League playoff first leg in midweek.

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool are interested in Gordon as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who might leave in the summer.

The Reds hold a long-term interest in the Newcastle star and could make a concrete approach to finally secure his services during the offseason.

However, with Gordon’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Newcastle are in a strong position to demand a huge fee if they are forced to cash-in. But Liverpool have no intention of spending over £100m to seal the deal.

Gordon to Liverpool

The Merseyside club bought Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak by splashing over £100m last summer. However, neither has managed to flourish at Anfield yet. So, Liverpool are reluctant to spend that much on a single player again.

Gordon is a left-winger by trait, but has also played as a striker at times under Eddie Howe. Moreover, he can even play on the right if needed. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in taking penalties, and also works hard without possession.

Alongside signing a new right-winger to replace Salah, Liverpool could do with purchasing a new left-winger, as Cody Gakpo has displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season. On the other hand, Rio Ngumoha is still very young and needs time to develop.

Gordon is a Premier League-proven player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him for a reasonable fee.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service ahead of next season.