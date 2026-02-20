Tottenham Hotspur looking to beat Chelsea to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur have no number 10 in their squad apart from Xavi Simons, whose long-term position is likely to be the left wing with the Lilywhites interested in signing an attacking midfielder with summer fast approaching.

Dejan Kulusevski’s and James Maddison’s injuries have been detrimental for the club considering the duo are two of their most impactful. It remains to be seen how well they can play upon returning to action, therefore making a new signing imperative.

Caught Offside has reported that Tottenham are planning on rivalling Chelsea to sign Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. The Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions this season, and could be on the move soon.

Rogers is valued at £100 million by Aston Villa, as per several sources, so Tottenham would need to be prepared to break the bank for him whilst also facing stern competition from Chelsea, and possibly a number of other top clubs from the Premier League too.

Rogers likely to reject Tottenham

It comes as no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Morgan Rogers. He has been excellent in Aston Villa’s final third for several seasons now, and his experience in the Premier League means he has already proven his qualities in England.

Having said that, he is also capable of playing effectively down the left flank, so even if Xavi Simons prefers being employed in a more central role, Spurs will have have enough quality in the final third with Rogers on the pitch.

Nonetheless, it is difficult to see them winning the race for his transfer. While they have the finances to get a deal over the line, back-to-back disappointing seasons in the Premier League and absence from European football next season may be dealbreakers.

Chelsea might be the favourites to land the player during the summer transfer window having monitored him over the last few years. The opportunity to play alongside Cole Palmer, a close friend off the pitch, may also significantly influence Rogers’ choice.