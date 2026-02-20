Chelsea ‘enthusiastically exploring’ swoop for Dembele

Chelsea are ‘enthusiastically exploring’ the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, helping his side win the Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France. Moreover, he guided Les Parisiens to reach the Club World Cup final before losing to Chelsea last summer.

In 54 appearances across all competitions, the Frenchman scored 35 goals and registered 14 assists. As a result, he won the Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best Player award.

However, he hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form thus far this term, with injury problems one of the main reasons. Still, he has made 18 goal contributions in all tournaments.

Now, Fichajes state that although Dembele’s existing deal is set to run until 2028, he wants a new contract with a huge salary hike to continue at the French capital.

However, Les Parisiens have no intention of matching his demand, and Dembele’s relationship has also broken with Luis Enrique. So, the Spanish boss is prepared to cash-in on him.

The forward has offered himself to Chelsea, and the West London club are ‘enthusiastically exploring’ the possibility of signing him in the summer.

Dembele to Chelsea

Dembele used to be a right-winger but has flourished in his career as a centre-forward under Enrique. He is quick, technically sound, comfortable with both feet, efficient in finishing off his chances, and also works hard without possession.

Chelsea decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Liam Delap and João Pedro last summer. Pedro has established himself as an undisputed starter by displaying impressive performances.

However, Delap has struggled to showcase his best thus far this season. Therefore, it has been suggested that Liam Rosenior’s side are open to letting him leave.

Dembele, valued at around £87m by Transfermarkt, is one of the best forwards in the world and would be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 4-0 victory over Hull City in the FA Cup last week, Chelsea are set to take on Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.