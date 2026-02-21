Arsenal and Liverpool set to lock horns for Bayern Munich youngster Lennart Karl

Liverpool are expected to be in the transfer market for a winger this summer to play on the right side of the offensive third as Mohamed Salah’s contract continues to wind down with the Egyptian set to leave Anfield sooner rather than later.

A player of Salah’s calibre will need a capable enough replacement and in a transfer market that has very few right wingers available for a reasonable price, the Reds seem to have identified an ideal option heading into the off-season.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool are looking to sign Bayern Munich prodigy Lennart Karl, a player who has also established himself on Arsenal’s radar ahead of the transfer window after his solid breakthrough year with the Germans.

Liverpool would be favourites for Karl

Lennart Karl would be a terrific addition to the Premier League. At the age of just 17, he has excellent close control, game intelligence, passing attributes and is also a great finisher in the final third.

Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich’s coach, described the teenager as a ‘dangerous’ player and with regular game time already coming his way at the Allianz Arena, Karl is very much the cream of the crop amongst Europe’s forwards this season.

Between Arsenal and Liverpool, the Reds are expected to be favourites for his signing simply because he will get to play more often at Anfield once Mohamed Salah departs the club, potentially in 2027 when his contract expires.

If he was to join Arsenal, he would face stern competition from the 26-year-old Bukayo Saka, who has recently renewed his contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2031, and Martin Odegaard, who is the team’s captain.

Karl’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £53 million and he has a contract with Bayern until June 2028. It will be interesting to see what his asking price would be should the interested parties look to materialise their desire to sign him.