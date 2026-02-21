Liverpool plot swoop to sign AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, as per a recent report.

The 28-year-old initially moved to San Siro Stadium from Chelsea on loan in January 2021 before the deal became permanent the following summer. He has enjoyed great success in Italy over the years, winning a Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana.

This season, the Englishman has continued to showcase his best, registering three assists and keeping 10 clean sheets in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been helping the Rossoneri to mount a title charge, sitting seven points behind league leader Inter Milan, who have accumulated 61 points from 25 matches.

With Tomori’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Tomori is on the verge of signing a long-term contract at Milan, but he is ready to return to the Premier League if an opportunity arises. So, Liverpool have identified him as a ‘top’ target to reinforce the centre-back position.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk are the first-choice centre-back pairing at Anfield. However, the Frenchman’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and Real Madrid are exploring the possibility of signing him as a free agent.

Tomori to Liverpool

Following his below average performances earlier this season, Los Blancos decided to cool their interest in Konate. However, they have now revived their interest after the Frenchman returned to form.

On the other hand, Van Dijk is set to turn 35 later this year, and his existing deal runs until June next year. So, Liverpool have earmarked Tomori as a long-term replacement for the Dutchman.

The former Chelsea star is a centre-back by trait but is also comfortable in the right-back position. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Tomori, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, is currently at the prime stage of his career and would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service in the summer.