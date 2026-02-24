Arsenal ready to compete with Man Utd to sign Brown



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are ready to compete with Manchester United to sign Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners bolstered their defence with the signings of Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie from Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen respectively last summer. The latter arrived on an initial loan deal.

Both players have played meaningful roles during the ongoing campaign but Caught Offside claim that the Gunners could invest in a new left-back when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

The north London giants have their sights on landing Brown from Frankfurt. They are ‘ready to compete’ with Manchester United for the services of the 22-year-old, who could be signed for around £57 million.

Unlikely deal

The Gunners have one of the best defences in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta has particularly focused on doubling the depth in the backline and the club may not require another left-back signing.

Riccardo Calafiori started the campaign as the Premier League regular on the left side of the Gunners’ defence. Hincapie has taken over the role after the Italian’s untimely injury. The Ecuadorian has been exceptional from the position in recent months.

Arsenal have a conditional obligation to buy him for around £48 million, and look certain to trigger the clause based on the progress made.

Apart from the pair, Myles Lewis-Skelly is another huge prospect in the Gunners’ ranks. He had a fantastic breakthrough season with the club last season, but has fallen down the pecking order for the league games under Arteta this campaign.

Despite this, Arteta has started him regularly in the Champions League and FA Cup matches where he has shone. Jurrien Timber is another candidate, who can slot in the left-back position if required. Keeping this in mind, Brown is unlikely to join.

Brown has had a top season with Frankfurt, registering 8 goal contributions from the left-back and left wing-back roles. He is widely expected to pursue a new challenge in the summer, but Arsenal may not make a formal bid to secure his signature.

He could still end up in the English top-flight next season with Man United or another elite club.