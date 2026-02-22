Chelsea in talks to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios

Chelsea are plotting a swoop to sign Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Barrios came through the ranks at Real Madrid before making the move across the city to Atlético Madrid in 2017. His rise at Los Rojiblancos was rapid, culminating in a promotion to the senior side at the start of 2023.

With heavy competition in central midfield, Barrios was initially used in several roles before settling into his preferred position. The second pivot spot has rotated between captain Koke, Johnny Cardoso, and Conor Gallagher, who has since joined Tottenham Hotspur.

This season, Barrios has impressed with his energetic work rate, intensity, and relentless pressing, and it’s no surprise Premier League teams are now vying for his signature, as those qualities align with the tenacious nature of English football.

One of the clubs looking to sign Barrios is Chelsea, according to Konur, who claims that the Club World Cup champions have expressed interest in signing the 22-year-old central midfielder.

It appears the London giants are accelerating efforts to sign him, as the report adds that Liam Rosenior’s side have held talks to discuss the possible transfer of the Spaniard to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Barrios to Chelsea

However, the Blues are not alone in the race to sign Barrios, as Manchester City and Real Madrid have also held talks to sign the Spanish international, Konur adds.

Chelsea already boasts plenty of midfield options, with Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and highly rated academy prospect Reggie Walsh all on the books.

That said, added cover could still be required, as Essugo remains unproven at the Premier League level, having not played in the competition this season. At the same time, Lavia, who recently returned to the Chelsea squad for the first time this year against Burnley on Saturday, has had recurring injury problems.

As a result, the club may look towards a dependable, Premier League-proven midfielder who aligns with the manager’s style, and Barrios fits that profile.

Earlier this month, Football Talk, citing TEAMtalk, revealed that Chelsea were already preparing a £69m formal offer for Barrios, so it’ll be interesting to see whether it’s enough to land the Spaniard, who still has four years left on his contract with Atlético.