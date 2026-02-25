Arsenal enter race to sign Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal have set their sights on Sporting right-back Ivan Fresneda over a possible summer move to reinforce Mikel Arteta’s backline, as per Fichajes.

Having come through the ranks at Real Madrid academy, Fresneda moved to Leganés in 2020 and later to Real Valladolid, where he made a name for himself.

He was part of the Valladolid side that secured promotion to La Liga in 2023, and despite their relegation, the right back was one of the standout performers, not just for the team but in La Liga.

Several clubs expressed interest in signing him before Portuguese giants Sporting won the race to secure his services in 2023, and he has continued to impress there.

The 21-year-old has featured in 73 games for the Verde e Brancos and played an instrumental role in their back-to-back LaLiga titles and the 2025 Portuguese Cup victory.

Having showcased immense qualities in his 31 appearances this season, several clubs are keen on signing the former Madrid academy star ahead of the summer transfer window.

One of the clubs showing interest in Fresneda is Arsenal, according to Fichajes, which claims that the Premier League table leaders are keeping tabs on the Spanish right-back ahead of a possible summer swoop.

The report adds that the Gunners are anticipating potential squad changes that could see some departures, and the North London giants have earmarked the youngster as a possible reinforcement should anyone leave.

Ben White replacement?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs players that suit his high-pressing, possession-based style of play, and Fresneda fits those qualities, with the club now sending scouts to monitor his progress, according to the report.

While Sporting are keen on retaining him, Fichajes reports that the Portuguese club could consider offers in excess of £7m for the Spain U21 international, who is also of keen interest to Manchester City.

Since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2021, White has endured recurring injury setbacks that have disrupted his rhythm and limited his involvement under Arteta for lengthy spells.

The rise of Jurrien Timber at right-back this season has further reduced his role, despite previously forming a strong partnership with Bukayo Saka down the right side at the Emirates.

Although his contract in North London runs until 2028, a departure before then cannot be ruled out, and Fresneda would be an intriguing long-term alternative for Mikel Arteta’s side should White depart.