Liverpool growing keener on signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer

Liverpool picked up an unconvincing but crucial win in stoppage time at Nottingham Forest on Sunday as they remained in the hunt for a finish in the Champions League berths at the end of the season.

While several players, particularly in the offensive department, struggled to make any meaningful impact in regulation time, Mohamed Salah’s performance was disappointing once again as he was substituted a few minutes before full-time.

It is increasingly looking like the ongoing campaign will be his last at Anfield and Fichajes has reported that Liverpool have started planning for life after the Egyptian talisman by showing an interest in Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon.

Gordon has been in solid form this season with 14 goals and five assists in all competitions, having stood out particularly in the Champions League. It is believed an £80 million transfer could be done for him.

Gordon a solid prospective addition

Anthony Gordon promises to be an excellent addition to Liverpool and his experience in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League will hold him in good stead should he end up joining the Reds in the summer.

The 24-year-old, naturally a left winger, is not a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah but he can directly replace Cody Gakpo on the left flank whilst producing a consistent amount of goals and assists in the final third.

With that said, his defensive work-rate, including pressing high up the pitch and tracking back without the ball will also be a huge plus in Liverpool’s tactical system, especially if Xabi Alonso replaces Arne Slot once the season ends.

Even though he can play on the right flank, Gordon is more effective down the left so if Liverpool were to sign him during the summer, they may likely need to sign another forward to play on the right as there is currently no such profile in the squad.