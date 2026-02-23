Liverpool interested in signing Arda Guler from Real Madrid in the summer

Liverpool remain in contention to play in the Champions League next season after capitalising on Chelsea’s draw at the weekend with a win over Nottingham Forest, but that’s not to say Arne Slot’s job at the helm is safe.

Following Xabi Alonso’s availability in the summer, it is believed that the Spaniard could become the Liverpool boss next summer at Slot’s expense and lead a much-needed squad rebuild, where he may look to raid his former employers.

Caught Offside has reported that Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler has emerged as a potential signing for Liverpool. The 20-year-old has scored 3 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions this season, and is valued at £80 million on Transfermarkt.

Guler ideal to play on the wing for Liverpool

Arda Guler would be a great signing for Liverpool, but not in midfield. The Turkish international is not the strongest physically and does not look very comfortable under pressure, so the right wing might be where he fits better.

He has a solid eye for finding line-breaking passes into the final third, while his late runs into the box usually mean that he is free from markers and can contribute every now and then to the goals as well.

Defensively, he presses and blocks off passing lanes nicely. Having already played under Xabi Alonso in the very recent past, it is fair to think that the player’s attributes would be on full show if he comes to Liverpool during the summer.

It will be interesting to see how much Liverpool are willing to pay for him, but considering Real Madrid have Jude Bellingham in Arda Guler’s position already, they may be prepared to cash in on the Turk for the right sum.