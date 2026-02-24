Chelsea
Chelsea preparing summer bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni
Chelsea are expected to be in the transfer market to rebuild their defence and midfield this summer. Under Liam Rosenior, they have played some great offensive football but need to fix a few positions to be able to contend for the titles.
Defensa Central has reported that Chelsea are considering a summer swoop for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni. The former AS Monaco player has been at the Bernabeu since 2023, and is one of the world’s best defensive midfielders.
Tchouameni has had a mixed season as far as form is concerned, but remains a vital player for Los Blancos having already racked up 34 appearances in all competitions so far in the campaign. He is valued at £65 million on Transfermarkt.
Chelsea would be massively bolstered by Tchouameni
Aurelien Tchouameni would be a great signing for Chelsea, and his ability to impact the game from the deeper-lying positions in midfield would be crucial in helping Enzo Fernandez realise his offensive attributes.
Next to Moises Caicedo in a double pivot, Tchouameni can help win possession back and pass the ball forward. He is fairly decent with progressing possession into the final third with his distribution, while also holding the shape of defence and midfield intact.
Besides being a terrific defensive midfielder, the French international’s height and strong physical stature, coupled with the ability to intelligently read the game and put in solid tackles makes him a handy central defender too.
His contract with Real Madrid expires in 2028, so Madrid are under no pressure to sell him in the summer and as a result, it will be interesting to see if Tchouameni is indeed available for sale and how much his asking price would be.
