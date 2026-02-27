Arsenal leading race to sign Jack Hinshelwood



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jack Hinshelwood during the next transfer window.

The London giants added quality depth and competition in the squad at the start of the season and there could be another big spending spree during the summer.

There are no priority targets at the moment but Caught Offside claim that they are ‘leading’ the race alongside Manchester City to land Brighton’s Hinshelwood.

Hinshelwood is a central midfielder by trade, but has also made several appearances as a right-back. His versatility has seen him compared to veteran star James Milner.

Brighton are aware of the increasing interest in the 20-year-old midfielder, and they would demand between £39 million and £48 million to part ways with his services.

Replacement

The Gunners have the best depth in the squad in the Premier League and any future signings may coincide with departures. Hinshelwood is undoubtedly talented and has proven his worth from a central midfield or right-back position for the Seagulls.

In the current campaign, he has completed almost 87% of his passes, losing possession on just 5 occasions per game. He has been in-and-out of the starting plans of manager Fabian Hurzeler and has the potential to become an undisputed starter in future.

Arsenal may see him as a potential replacement for Ben White in the right-back role, while providing more depth in midfield. White has been regularly ignored by manager Mikel Arteta with his obvious preference to play Jurrien Timber in the position.

White will enter the last 2 years of his contract when the campaign concludes and he could push for a new challenge for regular playing time. Arsenal may also open the door to recoup some of the investment made in the England international this summer.

Hinshelwood’s versatility could bring him to the Emirates Stadium. Arteta prefers players who can adapt to multiple roles with ease. The youngster has also operated as a left-back at times and would be a good squad player before establishing himself.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal make a formal bid for his services. The north London giants have a good working relationship with the Seagulls, having previously recruited White as well as Leandro Trossard from the South Coast outfit.