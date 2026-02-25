Liverpool make contact to sign Galatasaray’s Roland Sallai

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to sign Galatasaray star Roland Sallai, as per the player’s father.

After joining Cimbom from the German side Freiburg in 2024, the 28-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign, winning the Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup.

In 31 appearances across all competitions, he made seven goal contributions and helped his side keep five clean sheets.

This season, the Hungarian has continued to display promising performances, tallying five goals and assists in 32 appearances in all tournaments. Moreover, he has been helping his side mount a title charge once again.

Now, speaking on a Hungarian outlet(via TEAMtalk), Sallai’s father, Tibor Sallai, has revealed that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing the Galatasaray star and have already made contact to finalise the operation.

Sallai is valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. So, Galatasaray are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him in the summer.

Sallai is a versatile player as he is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable providing cover on either flank if needed. Moreover, he can play in the CAM and second striker roles.

Sallai to Liverpool

The Galatasaray star, standing at 6ft tall, is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Liverpool decided to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold by purchasing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. However, the Dutchman has struggled with fitness problems this season.

Apart from Frimpong, Arne Slot currently has Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez as options to deploy in the right-back position. However, Bradley has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury, while Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems in recent years.

Therefore, it appears the Merseyside club are contemplating signing a new right-back, and Sallai could be a shrewd bargain acquisition should they purchase him. Sallai has been a key player for the Hungarian national team alongside Milos Kerkez and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.