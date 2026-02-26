Arsenal and Manchester United keen on signing Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi

Arsenal and Manchester United are expected to have busy transfer windows in the summer. While the Gunners are expected to make a left winger their top priority, the Red Devils are likely to revamp their defence and midfield.

However, both clubs are expected to lock horns for the signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, according to Italian source Corriere dello Sport, after the Italian shot-stopper’s impressive displays with the Serie A outfit.

Carnesecchi has kept 10 clean sheets in 26 Serie A appearances so far this season, and has a price tag of £35 million. If Atalanta don’t qualify for the Champions League next year, he might well be on his way out during the summer.

Man United could beat Arsenal to Carnesecchi’s purchase

Marco Carnesecchi is a top class goalkeeper, one of Italy’s finest in recent years. His excellent reflexes in goal, confidence to play as a sweeper keeper as well as his handling of loose balls, particularly off set pieces, make him ideal for the Premier League.

Between Arsenal and Manchester United, it is expected that the Red Devils will hold the upper hand in their bid to sign the goalkeeper, solely because they don’t have as much quality in between the sticks as the Gunners do.

Senne Lammens has had a very good campaign, but he surely needs some seriously competition, and with Andre Onana expected to remain out of the club’s plans, Carnesecchi promises to be an exciting option and can even play a primary role at the club.

David Raya, meanwhile, is one of the world’s shot-stoppers and has a very capable back-up in Kepa Arrizabalaga. Carnesecchi is unlikely to want to compromise on his game time, a possibility unforeseen to occur at Old Trafford over the Emirates Stadium.

United’s transfer for him might hinge on Onana’s future, however, as it would be imperative that they get rid of him permanently or on loan at the very least in order to have room to accommodate Carnesecchi’s potential arrival.