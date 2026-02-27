Florian Wirtz returns: Predicted Liverpool XI vs West Ham United

After bagging a stoppage time winner at Nottingham Forest last weekend, Liverpool are back at Anfield this weekend as they face West Ham United on matchday 28 of the Premier League at 15:00 local time tomorrow.

Arne Slot’s men are looking for their fourth successive win in all competitions, and three more points could see them overtake Chelsea to occupy fifth place in the standings, subject to the Blues’ result versus Arsenal on Sunday.

Here is a look at Liverpool’s prospective eleven for this game.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to retain his place in goal for the fixture.

Defenders – Dominik Szoboszlai could continue to play at right back this time around owing to injuries to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, while Milos Kerkez might also be picked to play at left back once more ahead of Andy Robertson. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk might round off an unchanged backline for the hosts.

Wirtz back in the team

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister was the match-winner last time out with a last-gasp strike. The Argentine is expected to continue in midfield once again, alongside Ryan Gravenberch, in the double pivot. Meanwhile, £115 million summer signing Florian Wirtz could also be back in the team at number 10. He missed the previous fixture owing to discomfort in his back during warm-up but the issue is not serious.

Mohamed Salah could keep his place on the right flank, and Cody Gakpo is also the favourite to play down the left.

Forward – Hugo Ekitike is set to lead the line again for Liverpool.

Here is how the Reds are expected to look on paper.