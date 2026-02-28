Arsenal lead Man Utd and Liverpool in race to sign Gordon



According to The Sun, Arsenal are leading Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Anthony Gordon during the next transfer window.

The Gunners bolstered their frontline last summer with the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke. There could be more additions to the squad at the end of the season, and The Sun claim that the north London giants are ‘leading’ the race to land Gordon ahead of Man United and Liverpool this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been a firm admirer of the Englishman since his time at Everton. Gordon will enter the last 2 years of his contract in July and the Magpies could demand £95 million for his services. However, Arsenal believe they can purchase him for £75-80 million. The Sun cite that Gordon’s arrival at Arsenal could pave the way for Gabriel Martinelli’s departure.

Top-class

Gordon has had a difficult Premier League campaign, but has dazzled in the Champions League similar to Martinelli. Overall, the Everton graduate has accumulated 14 goals and five assists from 38 appearances across all competitions.

Aside from his goal involvements, the 25-year-old has impressed with his raw pace and dribbling on the counter-attack. On his day, he is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in the Premier League. Hence, Arteta’s admiration does not surprise us.

The Sun claim that he could be a replacement for Martinelli this summer, but we believe a move for Gordon could coincide with Leandro Trossard’s exit instead. The 31-year-old was handed a pay rise at the start of the season without a renewal.

His current deal expires in June 2027 and the 31-year-old could be offloaded as he enters the final year. Martinelli has not quite been at his best this campaign but at 24, he has the prime phase of his career ahead of him and may not be sold by the Gunners.

Arsenal face competition from Liverpool and Man Utd for Gordon’s signature, and should have an upper hand in the pursuit, as they could guarantee regular minutes to Gordon ahead of Martinelli on the left wing during the 2026/27 campaign.