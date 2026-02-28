Liverpool shortlist Yan Diomande as Michael Olise alternative

Liverpool have shortlisted RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as an alternative option if they fail to land their key target, Michael Olise, from Bayern Munich next summer, according to Fichajes.

Despite signing a contract extension last year, many indications suggest Mohamed Salah could be playing his final season with Liverpool.

After a series of being left on the bench, the Egyptian made headlines in December after claiming he was being ‘thrown under the bus’ by the club, which led to him being exempted from the trip to Italy to face Inter Milan.

He has since been integrated into the first-team fold, most notably in the tie against Brighton & Hove Albion, where his goal and assist took his goal contributions to 277, surpassing Wayne Rooney to become the player with the most goal involvements for a single club.

However, speculations over his potential departure remain firm, not just because of the earlier bust-up but also because his performances have notably dropped this season compared to last, when he won the league’s best player award.

As a result, the Reds are making plans for his potential replacement and have earmarked Bayern’s Olise as their primary target, according to Fichajes.

Despite their interest, the Bundesliga champions have no intention of letting the France international leave, prompting Liverpool to look for other targets.

Alternative

Hence, the report adds that the defending Premier League champions have shortlisted Leipzig’s Diomande as an alternative option due to the difficulties in landing Olise.

According to Fichajes, the Ivorian international is taking the Bundesliga by storm following his move from Leganés, and his qualities and enormous potential fit the profile Liverpool are looking for.

However, amid interest from the Merseyside club, Leipzig have set an audacious £87m valuation on the youngster, according to the report, so it’ll be interesting to see if Arne Slot’s side will negotiate a favourable fee or match their valuation.

Liverpool host West Ham United next at Anfield as they look to push themselves closer to UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League games against West Ham (W15 D3), winning seven of the last eight since a 3-2 away loss in November 2021.

Their record against the Hammers would further boost Slot’s side ahead of this clash, as they’ve only lost one of their last 52 home games (D12 W39) since the 3-0 loss in August 2015 under Slaven Bilic.