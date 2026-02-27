Liverpool & Man Utd keen on signing Adam Wharton

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers a couple of years ago, the 22-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning the FA Cup trophy and the Community Shield.

Having displayed impressive performances in the Premier League in recent seasons, he has established himself as one of the most sought-after players.

However, with Crystal Palace struggling in recent months, Wharton has also displayed inconsistent performances, registering five assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Oliver Glasner’s side are increasingly concerned about Wharton’s recent dip in form, and they believe he has lost his focus amid growing interest.

Despite Wharton’s recent inconsistent performances, Liverpool are showing an intense interest in signing him as they have identified him as an ‘ideal’ option to strengthen the engine room.

However, Man Utd are firmly in the mix to sign Wharton as they have earmarked the Crystal Palace star as a ‘prime target’ to replace Casemiro, who is set to leave as a free agent in the summer.

Battle

The report claim that Wharton already has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the Eagles to join a Champions League club for a fee of around £65m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Liverpool are even prepared to seal the deal by matching the South London club’s asking price. However, they are currently outside of the top four in the Premier League.

Apart from the Premier League giants, Real Madrid have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop. So, the player isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

After proving his worth in the Premier League, Wharton has secured his place in the England squad and is expected to be involved in next summer’s World Cup. He is unlikely to move before the end of this competition.

Wharton is a deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service ahead of next season.