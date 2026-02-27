Champions League draw in full: Arsenal, Spurs, City, Liverpool & Chelsea discover fate

The Road to Budapest 2026 has been set in stone with Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle United discovering their fate following today’s Champions League draw.

Arsenal breezed into the knockout stages after topping the group stage with a faultless record of 8 wins from 8 games. The Gunners have been handed a dream draw as they are in the ‘easier’ side of the draw after being pitted against Bayer Leverkusen.

Should Arsenal beat the Bundesliga side, they will face-off against Bodo Glimt or Sporting Lisbon for a place in the semi-finals. Potential opponents at that stage would be Barcelona, Newcastle, Atletico or Spurs.

Liverpool finished third in the group table – 6 points behind Arsenal – after taking 18 points from their 8 fixtures. The Reds have been drawn to face Galatasaray in the last-16. If Arne Slot’s men get past the dangerous Turkish side, they will take on the winners of Paris-Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Despite enduring a nightmare Premier League campaign, Spurs have performed well in Europe and booked their place in the last-16 after finishing fourth in the group stage.

Tottenham will now take on Atletico Madrid in the knockout stages with the winners of Newcastle and Barcelona awaiting them in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea also qualified for the last-16 in 6th place in the table. The Blues have been handed a tough task after drawing reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the ‘harder’ side of the draw. Liverpool are likely to be waiting for them in the quarters.

Manchester City snatched the final automatic qualification place for the last-16 – edging out Real Madrid for 8th place. City have been drawn to face European giants Real Madrid in a mammoth tie. The winners of Bayern Munich and Atalanta will be next up for whoever comes out victorious.

Newcastle United had to navigate a play-off after finishing 12th. They thrashed Qarabag to book their place in the last-16 and have been drawn to face La Liga giants Barcelona. Tottenham or Atletico Madrid will be the opponents in the quarter-finals.

The ties will take place on the 10th/11th and 17th/18th March.

Here is the full draw: