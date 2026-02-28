Madueke and Odegaard start: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Chelsea

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on matchday 28 of the Premier League tomorrow at 16:30 local time in their second successive London Derby as they look to secure three more important points to move a step closer to the title.

The two rivals faced each other in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, with the Gunners emerging victorious in both legs of the semi-final, and will look to repeat the feat in the league on this occasion. Here is how they may line-up for the clash.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to start in goal again for Arsenal.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber played less than an hour in the Tottenham Hotspur match for the Gunners but could continue as the starter at right back against Chelsea at right back, with Piero Hincapie also expected to continue on the left side of the back four. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba may also partner with one another in the heart of the backline against their rivals.

Odegaard replaces Eze, Madueke in for Eze

Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi have become cornerstones of the Arsenal midfield in recent months, and both players are expected to continue in the double pivot against Chelsea. Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, could return to the starting eleven to feature as the attacking midfielder as Eberechi Eze might be making way.

Bukayo Saka could be fit enough for the game but with the length of the season in mind, he might be rested and £52 million summer signing Noni Madueke may occupy the right flank against his former recruits, whereas Leandro Trossard may be picked on the left side again.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres has been in good form lately and will be the favourite to lead the line over Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal.

Here is the home side is expected to look on paper.