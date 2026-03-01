Liverpool lead race to sign PSG midfielder João Neves

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Parc des Princes from SL Benfica, the 21-year-old enjoyed a successful debut campaign last term, winning the Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France.

Moreover, he helped his side win the French Super Cup and guided them to reach the Club World Cup final before losing to Chelsea. In 60 appearances across all competitions, he scored seven goals and registered 10 assists.

This season, the Portuguese has continued to display promising performances, making eight goal contributions in 23 appearances in all tournaments.

He has already helped his side win the French Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Moreover, he has been guiding his team to mount another title charge.

After proving his worth in club football, Neves has secured his place in Roberto Martinez’s Portuguese national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Fichajes state that after being convinced by Neves’ performances at PSG, Liverpool are prepared to make a move to sign him. Real Madrid and Manchester City have been monitoring Neves’ performances closely, while Chelsea previously made a move to purchase him.

Neves to Liverpool

However, the Merseyside club are currently leading the race to seal the deal and are ‘confident’ that they can persuade him to join.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Les Parisiens have no intention of parting ways with their key star. However, if they are eventually forced to cash-in, they want at least £140m.

Neves likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but has been playing as a box-to-box midfielder under Luis Enrique. Moreover, he can provide cover in the right-back position if needed.

He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions. Although he isn’t tall, he is good in the air.

Neves is already considered one of the best midfielders in the world, but is still just 21. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.