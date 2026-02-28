[Teams] Liverpool vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups as Gomez returns

Liverpool will be looking to boost their Champions League qualification hopes with a win over West Ham at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds head into the weekend action sitting sixth in the Premier League table – level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and three adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United. With things so tight in the race for Champions League qualification, Liverpool know they can’t afford any slip-ups at home to the Hammers today.

Arne Slot has made one change from the side that started during the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest last time out with Joe Gomez coming into the defence. That allows Dominic Szoboszlai to move into a more familiar midfield role meaning Curtis Jones drops out.

Alisson Becker keeps goal once again while Ibrahima Konate partners Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s defence. Milos Kerkez is selected ahead of Andrew Robertson at left-back once again.

Ryan Gravenberch starts in the holding role for Liverpool with Alexis Mac Allister keeping his place in the middle of the park. Mohamed Salah lines-up on the right wing with Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike making-up the front three.

As for West Ham, Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back while Kostas Mavropanos and Axel Disasi are partnered in the back four. Tomas Soucek starts in midfield while Mateus Fernandes also keeps his place.

Jarrad Bowen and Crysencio Summerville support Valentin Castellanos in the West Ham attack this afternoon. Callum Wilson, therefore, is named among the substitutes along with Adama Traoré and Mohamadou Kante.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha.

West Ham

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Magassa, Souček, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville, Castellanos

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Todibo, Scarles, Mayers, Kante, Wilson, Traoré