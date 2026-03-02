Tottenham in talks to sign Nicolo Fagioli from Fiorentina

Tottenham Hotspur have made ‘initial contact’ over a possible deal to sign Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, according to Ekrem Konur.

Fagioli is a product of the famous Juventus Next Gen, which has produced the likes of Werder Bremen’s Samuel Mbangula, Sampdoria’s Alessandro Pio Riccio, and Kenan Yildiz, who is currently shining with the first team.

The youngster has been likened to Italy’s great Andrea Pirlo while still with the academy, and it’s no surprise his debut came during the Italian legend’s stint as Juventus coach, where he was immediately slotted into the starting lineup for the 4–0 Coppa Italia victory over SPAL in January 2021.

Since then, he has featured in 69 games for the Bianconeri before sealing a permanent switch to Fiorentina in search of regular playing time.

Since he arrived in Florence, he has not only been one of the standout performers on the team despite their poor form but also one of the best midfielders in Serie A, earning him seven caps for the Italian national team.

However, I, Viola, sit in 16th place, tied with Lecce in 18th, making relegation likely and potentially leading to the departures of some key players.

One player who could leave is Fagioli, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims the 25-year-old is a subject of keen interest from Tottenham, with the London club now closely monitoring his situation at the Stadio Artemio Franchi ahead of a possible move.

‘Initial contacts’ made

It appears Spurs are accelerating efforts to sign him, as the journalist adds that the Europa League champions have made initial contact about the possibility of the midfielder joining the club next summer.

However, Tottenham face stern competition for Fagioli’s signature, as Premier League rivals Newcastle United have also made contact to sign the Italian, according to the report, so Spurs will need to act swiftly to trump their rivals.

Fagioli has displayed a high level of technical proficiency and tactical adaptability this season. Despite Florentina appointing three different coaches, including Stefano Pioli, Daniele Galloppo, and, most recently, Paolo Vanoli, the 25-year-old has remained indispensable in the starting lineup when fit.

Such tactical adaptability would make him a good fit for Premier League football, and it’s no surprise Tottenham and Newcastle are now battling to sign him.

With Fiorentina facing relegation, the Italian club will most likely demand a fee well above his £12m Transfermarkt valuation, as keeping him beyond the summer would be daunting.