Liverpool plan to launch swoop to sign Khephren Thuram from Juventus

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram ahead of a possible swoop to the Anfield Stadium, according to Tuttojuve.

Thuram, valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, has established himself as one of the most reliable young midfielders over the past five years. A product of the Monaco academy, he rose to prominence following his move to Nice, where he made 167 appearances across all competitions for the French side.

His performances attracted strong interest from several clubs before Juventus. secured his signature in the summer of 2024.

Despite managerial changes, the 25-year-old has remained a constant presence in midfield for the Turin-based club, already making 89 appearances since his arrival, while also earning four senior caps for the France national team.

Although his contract runs until 2029, uncertainty surrounds his long-term future as the summer transfer window approaches.

Now, according to Tuttojuve, Liverpool are considering a move for Thuram as a potential option to reinforce their midfield.

The Reds are looking to bolster their midfield ranks with a quality addition and are already making moves for the Frenchman’s transfer to Anfield in the summer, according to the report.

His ability to cover the distance in midfield while also being a reliable option during build-up play has been cited as an invaluable quality by the defending Premier League champions, who are now considering making a summer swoop, Tuttojuve adds.

Thuram to Liverpool

However, aside from Juventus’ reluctance to let him go, the Italian outlet adds that Liverpool will also have to battle Premier League rivals Manchester United and Newcastle United, who are both closely monitoring Thuram ahead of the transfer window.

Liverpool’s lack of steel in the middle of the park has repeatedly been targeted by opponents, most recently in the 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester City.

The league’s increasing intensity has been challenging for Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, and Alexis Mac Allister to keep up consistently, and the lack of depth has been even more concerning, with Wataru Endo now expected to depart the club at the end of the season after failing to impress.

With Thuram well-versed in operating in deeper positions, the Italian-born French international would be a good fit to bring the much-needed combativeness to Arne Slot’s midfield while allowing Mac Allister to operate higher up the pitch comfortably.