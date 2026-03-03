Gusto and Garnacho start: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Aston Villa

After successive matches in which they dropped points in the Premier League, Chelsea face another stern test as they travel to the Villa Park tomorrow evening to take on Aston Villa on matchday 29 of the English top flight at 19:30 local time.

Liam Rosenior’s men deserved at least a point against Arsenal at the weekend, and their constant probing for something out of the game will be a positive they will take ahead of a game that will be crucial in their quest for Champions League football.

Here is how the Londoners are expected to line up.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to keep his place in goal once more for Chelsea.

Defenders – Reece James is expected to be rested with his fitness in mind, so Malo Gusto might get the nod at right back. Jorrel Hato, meanwhile, could continue to occupy the left back’s role with Marc Cucurella out. Trevoh Chalobah might start in the heart of the backline and the manager might show faith in Mamadou Sarr again in the position.

Garnacho to replace Neto

Midfielders – Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo are once again likely to occupy the double pivot for Chelsea. The duo will feel that they could have done better in the clash versus Arsenal but have a chance to turn a corner quickly. Enzo Fernandez, on the other hand, is expected to play as the number 10.

Cole Palmer could continue to start on the right wing amid Estevao Willian’s absence, whereas £40 million summer signing Alejandro Garnacho might be deployed on the left flank following Pedro Neto’s red card in the last match.

Forward – Joao Pedro is expected to round off the Chelsea eleven by starting as the solitary striker.

Here is how the Blues are expected to look on paper.