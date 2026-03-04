Liverpool ‘intensifying’ efforts to re-sign Jarell Quansah

Liverpool are reportedly ‘intensifying’ their efforts to re-sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jarell Quansah, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to BayArena last summer, the 23-year-old has performed well this season, scoring 4 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets in 32 appearances across all competitions.

He has been helping his side push for a European place in the Bundesliga, sitting four points behind fifth-placed RB Leipzig with a game in hand.

Moreover, the Englishman has helped his team reach the Champions League round of 16, and they are set to face Premier League leader Arsenal.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that despite already purchasing Jeremy Jacquet, Liverpool are planning to sign a new centre-back during the offseason.

The Reds have sent scouts to watch their former player closely in the last four matches, and he has scored in two of those games, keeping three clean sheets.

After being impressed by his performances, the Merseyside club are considering bringing him back and have already held internal ‘discussions’ over this deal.

Quansah to Liverpool

Liverpool sold Quansah for a fee of around £35m last summer and have a £52m buyback clause. Although the clause can be triggered next year, Arne Slot’s side are ‘intensifying’ their efforts to seal the deal this summer.

With Ibrahima Konate’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, Liverpool are planning to tie him down to a new contract and build a centre-back unit featuring Virgil van Dijk, Giovanni Leoni, Jarell Quansah, and Jacquet alongside the former RB Leipzig defender.

Quansah, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is familiar with the Premier League’s physicality and has developed by playing regularly thus far this season. He is quick, technically sound, good in the air, and comfortable playing out from the back. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 5-2 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League, Liverpool are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers twice in two different competitions before taking on Galatasaray in the Champions League round of 16 first leg next week.