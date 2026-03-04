Liverpool keeping tabs on Lens centre-back Samson Baidoo

Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ to sign Lens centre-back Samson Baidoo next summer, according to Sports Boom.

The 21-year-old is a product of the renowned Red Bull scouting network, having progressed through the academy at FC Red Bull Salzburg and going on to make 72 first-team appearances.

Last summer, the Austrian centre-back secured a move to RC Lens in search of regular playing time and has since emerged as one of the standout defenders in Ligue 1.

So far this season, he has featured 18 times in Ligue 1 and 20 times across all competitions for Pierre Sage’s side, contributing two goals and two assists.

According to WhoScored, the 6ft 2in defender leads Lens in interceptions per game, averaging 1.4, while also boasting the highest pass completion rate in the squad at 93.4%. He additionally ranks second for aerial duels won per 90 minutes, recording an average of 1.9.

According to Sports Boom, Baidoo’s performances since moving to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis have piqued the interest of several top European clubs.

Among the clubs looking to sign him is Liverpool, according to the report, which claims that the defending Premier League champions are attracted by the physical and technical qualities he has shown at Lens.

Combative centre-back

It appears that Arne Slot’s side is looking to accelerate efforts to land Baidoo, as the report adds that the Reds are ‘leading the race’ to sign the Austrian centre-back.

A potential switch to the Premier League is very much on the cards for next summer, with Lens placing a £39-48m valuation on the one-cap Austria international, who is also of keen interest to Manchester City.

Liverpool have begun outlining their long-term defensive plans, conscious that Virgil van Dijk, now 34, is edging closer to the stage of his career where maintaining peak levels becomes increasingly difficult.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konaté — whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season — has struggled to hit his previous heights consistently. Joe Gomez has also endured an injury-hit campaign, completing just one full 90 minutes in the Premier League this term, leaving head coach Slot short of reliable depth at centre back.

As a result, a summer move for a dependable defender such as Baidoo could prove crucial in strengthening their backline in a bid to contest for major honours next season.