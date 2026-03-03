[Teams] Wolves vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups as Frimpong starts

Liverpool will be looking to boost their top four hopes with a win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium tonight.

The Reds head into the midweek round of fixtures sitting fifth in the Premier League table – three points adrift of Manchester United and Aston Villa with 10 games left to play. Therefore, Arne Slot will be desperate to boost their Champions League qualification hopes with victory over bottom-placed Wolves this evening.

Alisson Becker starts in goal once again while Ibrahima Konate partners Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence. Milos Kerkez keeps his place at left-back ahead of Andrew Robertson while Slot has made a change at right-back with Jeremie Frimpong recalled. Joe Gomez is the man to make way for the Dutchman.

Ryan Gravenberch anchors the midfield again tonight with Alexis Mac Allister also keeping his place in the middle of the park. Dominik Szoboszlai starts in the attacking midfield role and he’ll be looking to continue his excellent form.

Mohamed Salah has struggled for consistency this season but the Egyptian international keeps his place on the right flank. Cody Gakpo also starts once again on the left side of Liverpool’s attack.

Hugo Ekitike leads the line up front for the Reds and he’ll be in confident mood after getting on the scoresheet during the 5-2 win over West Ham last time out.

As for Wolves, Hugo Bueno starts in defence while Joao Gomes marshals the midfield along with Andre. Adam Armstrong will be the main goal-threat in attack for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Sá, Doherty, Bueno, Krejčí, Tchatchoua, Gomes, André, Wolfe, Gomes, Mane, Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, Bueno, Mosquera, Lima, Gomes, Gomes, Bellegarde, Hee-chan, Arokodare

Liverpool

Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha.