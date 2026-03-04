Liverpool ‘intensively monitoring’ Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck

Liverpool are ‘intensively monitoring’ Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, according to Fichajes.

There is a concrete possibility that Liverpool club will sign a new centre-back, especially following their ongoing difficult season. Their move is necessitated by Ibrahima Konaté’s inconsistent form since the beginning of the season, with his deal set to run out at the end of the season.

Virgil van Dijk, on the other hand, is 34 and is no longer at his best, prompting the club to explore alternatives, including Schlotterbeck.

The 6ft 3in defender has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga and has been instrumental to Dortmund’s defensive resilience this season, with the team conceding just 25 league goals — the second-best record in the division behind FC Bayern Munich, who have conceded 23.

However, the 26-year-old has one year left on his contract, and there are no indications of a potential contract extension before the end of the season.

As a result, Fichajes reports that Liverpool are now ‘intensely monitoring’ Schlotterbeck’s contractual situation with Dortmund ahead of a possible summer move.

Schlotterbeck to Liverpool

The Reds’ boss Arne Slot views the 6ft 3in centre-back’s physical and technical qualities as a good fit for the demanding nature of the Premier League, while his ball-playing ability and combativeness in winning duels also make him a viable option for his backline, according to the report.

Having failed to agree a new deal at this stage, Fichajes adds that Dortmund are looking to recoup a significant sum from his potential sale and have placed a £60m valuation on the German, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also keen.

Liverpool’s defensive frailties were laid bare again on Tuesday night as they conceded yet another stoppage-time winner, slumping to a bitterly disappointing 2-1 Premier League defeat to bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mohamed Salah appeared to have rescued a point for the visitors, ending a league goal drought that had stretched beyond four months. However, a heavily deflected effort from André deep into added time left the Reds stunned, with Arne Slot’s side once again punished for late defensive lapses.

The defeat leaves Liverpool fifth in the table — a position that is likely to be sufficient for UEFA Champions League qualification, but the margins remain slim as they sit just three points clear of Chelsea, who could usurp them if they win their game in hand.