Chelsea looking to beat Tottenham Hotspur to sign Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is enjoying life at Stamford Bridge after making a very positive in his early days with the club at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States last summer. However, the same cannot be said about Liam Delap.

Having arrived at the same time as Pedro from Ipswich Town, Delap has struggled to be impactful in the final third or as such, challenge the Brazilian to a regular position in the team, with only two goals in 26 appearances in all competitions so far.

With that said, the Blues are already pondering over a new addition in the summer amid doubts over Delap’s future at the club and as per Caught Offside, they are battling with Tottenham Hotspur over the signing of Hoffenheim ace Fisnik Asllani.

The 23-year-old’s has emerged as one of Bundesliga’s most impressive forwards this season with eight goals and seven assists in all competitions for his side. Asllani is valued at £25 million by Hoffenheim ahead of the summer transfer window.

Asllani a good long-term investment

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Fisnik Asllani comes as no surprise considering they have failed to rely on either of Dominic Solanke and Richarlison owing to both strikers struggling with injuries. The Hoffenheim star is a cost-effective solution.

In a battle for his signatures between Chelsea and Spurs, however, Liam Rosenior’s side are expected to have an upper hand because they will look to lure the Kosovo international away from other suitors with a better salary and longer contract.

Chelsea have followed such a strategy to avert competition from clubs in recent years, and for a player of Asllani’s age and potential, it is very likely the club will be prepared to invest a decent sum during the upcoming transfer window.

Fisnik Asllani is physically strong, intelligently moves in the box and is two-footed. He is, therefore, a fantastic long-term option for Chelsea and in the shorter run, a player who can provide some serious competition to Joao Pedro for a place in the team.

It will be interesting to see if there is interest from within Bundesliga itself for his services, although Chelsea may still hold the edge over Asllani’s signing considering they are widely viewed as an ideal landing and growth destination by youngsters.