Liverpool interested in signing Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw

Liverpool suffered their ninth defeat of the Premier League season as they fell to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening, with their defence once again proving underwhelming against the side that has been ranked last in the league for a few months.

Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool officials are prepared to oblige the need of a defensive rebuild during the summer transfer window this year and have added Newcastle United star Malick Thiaw to their list of shortlists.

Eddie Howe considers the former AC Milan centre back a key part of his plans but it is believed Newcastle value Thiaw at £70 million. If they fail to qualify for the Champions League, they will be forced to sell players in a bid to balance their books.

Thiaw a decent option for Liverpool

Malick Thiaw has done a great job at Newcastle United in his short stint at St. James’ Park so far. Previously, he played for AC Milan and has developed the experience of playing in Europe’s strongest defensive division as well.

He also has a few Champions League games under his belt, and combined with Premier League experience at Newcastle, the 24-year-old promises to be a good option to bolster the Liverpool defence during the summer transfer window.

Thiaw has been credited for his defensive awareness, ability to play the ball out from the back and pace. He is also very strong physically, so he bears all the attributes of a modern-day defender who has played in multiple tactical setups as well.

A £70 million price tag might not deter Liverpool considering how serious their need for a centre back or two is, but they would need to qualify for the Champions League next season in order to have a successful transfer window in the summer.