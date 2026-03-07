Man Utd & Arsenal keen on signing Kennet Eichhorn

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Hertha Berlin star Kennet Eichhorn, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

Casemiro is set to leave as a free agent this summer, while Manuel Ugarte may also leave, having struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

So, it has widely been reported that the Red Devils are considering revamping the engine room by purchasing more than one player and are prioritising signing Premier League-proven names.

As a result, Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, Premier League-proven midfielders are expected to be expensive; therefore, Michael Carrick’s side are seemingly lining up a cheaper second midfield option.

On CF Bayern Insider, Falk reports that Man Utd have registered their interest in Eichhorn after monitoring his performances closely this season and could make a concrete approach in the summer.

Although the player’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, he has a release clause in his current contract. So, the 16-year-old might leave ahead of next season.

Battle

The journalist claims that apart from Man Utd, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are also interested in him. The Bavarian club are determined to sign a talented player like him, and he is dubbed as ‘one of the biggest talents’ in Germany.

Manchester City are interested in Eichhorn as well, but they are unlikely to make a move for him as they are looking for more proven names to reinforce the midfield.

Eichhorn is 6ft 1in tall, a right-footed defensive midfielder. Moreover, he is efficient in the box-to-box role. Although he is still very young, he played regularly for Hertha Berlin in 2. Bundesliga during the first half of this season before sustaining an ankle problem.

The German is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the summer.