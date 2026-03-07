Liverpool eye move to sign Man Utd target Federico Dimarco

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move for Manchester United target and Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco, as per a recent report.

The 28-year-old is regarded as one of the best full-backs in Serie A, having helped the Nerazzurri win a Scudetto title and several major domestic cup competitions over the years. Moreover, he has guided the team to the Champions League final twice in the last three campaigns.

This season, he has taken his game to another level, scoring seven goals and registering 14 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he has kept 12 clean sheets.

The Italian has been helping his side mount another title charge this term, sitting at the top of the table with a 10-point lead from second-placed AC Milan.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are considering signing a new left-back as a potential replacement for Andrew Robertson, who has entered the final few months of his current contract.

The Reds are planning to sign an attack-minded player like the Scotsman and have earmarked Dimarco as a serious option. Although the Merseyside club reinforced the left-back position by purchasing Milos Kerkez last summer, he has struggled to showcase his best this season.

Battle

The report state that Man Utd are also interested in signing the Inter star to reinforce the left side of the defence. However, the Nerazzurri have no intention of parting ways with him, although his existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

Inter are keen on keeping hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term, with the player valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt.

Dimarco has been displaying his best as a LWB at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium but is also efficient in the traditional left-back position. He is technically sound, can deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas, and is also efficient in playing threading passes between the lines.

The 28-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.