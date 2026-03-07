Madueke returns for visitors: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Mansfield

Arsenal extended their lead in the Premier League midweek as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 at the Amex Stadium, with Manchester City dropping points at home against Nottingham Forest following a 2-2 draw.

Mikel Arteta’s men now turn their attention to round 5 of the FA Cup as their search for a quadruple continues. Here is how they could line-up versus Mansfield this afternoon at 12:15 in their meeting at One Call Stadium.

Goalkeeper – Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to return in goal for the FA Cup, replacing David Raya in the process.

Defenders – Ben White could get a rare start at right back at Jurrien Timber’s expense, whereas Riccardo Calafiori could also return to feature at left back ahead of Piero Hincapie. William Saliba rested in the midweek game but could play in the FA Cup, but Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to drop out, so Cristhian Mosquera might remain in the team at central defender.

Wholesale changes elsewhere in the team

Midfielders – Mikel Arteta is expected to tinker with his entire midfield ahead of next week’s Champions League clash. Therefore, Christian Norgaard and Myles Lewis-Skelly might get minutes in the double pivot, whereas Eberechi Eze could make way for Kai Havertz to play as the number 10 for Arsenal.

£50 million summer signing Noni Madueke could come into the team to play on the right wing, replacing Bukayo Saka in the process, whereas Gabriel Martinelli might also be given a rest as Leandro Trossard is likely to feature on the left flank.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres may also be benched, allowing Gabriel Jesus to come in and lead the line for the Gunners.

