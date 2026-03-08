Liverpool, Man Utd & Arsenal battling to sign Benfica star Daniel Banjaqui

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Benfica’s highly rated right-back Daniel Banjaqui ahead of a possible summer move, according to TEAMtalk.

From 2019 Golden Boy winner Joao Felix to 2025 quadruple winner with Paris Saint-Germain Joao Neves, Benfica have built a strong reputation for producing elite talents who later thrive across Europe.

The newest prospect drawing attention from the club’s academy system is Banjaqui, whose performances in Benfica’s youth ranks are drawing interest.

His progress at the youth level soon earned recognition from José Mourinho, who handed the 6ft 1in defender his senior debut in Benfica’s 2–0 Taça de Portugal victory against S.C. Farense on December 17, 2025. Since then, he has also made two appearances in the Primeira Liga, with his performances catching the eye.

According to TEAMtalk, interest in Banjaqui is intensifying ahead of next summer, with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal among several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on him.

The report adds that intermediaries have held discussions with the Premier League trio, who have been informed of the right-back’s situation at the Estádio da Luz.

In a boost to the English giants, TEAMtalk claims that while Benfica are optimistic of extending his contract, which expires next year, a summer departure remains likely if a deal is not agreed.

Battle

However, several clubs have also entered the race for the Portugal U18 international, including Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona, according to the report.

Man Utd, Liverpool, and Arsenal have invested heavily in elite youth recruitment in recent seasons while also strengthening their first team with experienced options.

For United, the likes of Harley Emsden-James, Enzo Kana-Biyik, Diego Leon, Cristian Orozco, Chido Obi-Martin, and Ayden Heaven have been signed to boost their youth ranks, while Liverpool, who are already reaping rewards of youth recruitment with the emergence of Rio Ngumoha, have also added Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Wien and Talla Ndiaye from Amitié FC.

Arsenal, on the other hand, signed highly rated Ecuadorian twins Edwin and Holger Quintero alongside St Mirren forward Evan Mooney and Jaden Dixon, who both arrived in January, with the latter making his debut on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Mansfield Town.

Banjaqui would be a shrewd addition to either club, so it’ll be interesting to see which of them will win the race for his signature next summer.