Arsenal plotting audacious swoop to sign PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Paris Saint-Germain next summer, according to Fichajes.

Since his move to Napoli in 2022, the 25-year-old has been one of the most consistent forwards in Europe, winning several individual and club honours.

Since his move to PSG, the winger has been part of the Les Parisiens squad that won a historic quadruple, including Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Champions, and the UEFA Champions League.

However, while his seven goal involvements in nine Champions League games are impressive, his Ligue 1 stats are rather low: just four goals and three assists in 21 games, compared to last season, when he matched those goal and assist tallies in just 14 games.

It’s no surprise that Kvaratskhelia’s dip in form has sparked speculation about a possible departure, with the Gunners now showing interest.

This is according to Fichajes, which claims that Arsenal are plotting an audacious swoop to sign the Georgian international winger next summer.

Mikel Arteta wants to build a ‘dream front line’ with Kvaratskhelia to complement Viktor Gyökeres upfront and Bukayo Saka on the right and is convinced that his addition would bring the much-needed dynamism to his attack, especially when facing low blocks, according to the report.

Kvaratskhelia to Arsenal

The Spanish outlet adds that the Gunners are looking to take the next step after years of building and believe the addition of a star player like Kvaratskhelia would be pivotal in big games.

While a deal would be difficult, having only joined in January last year, the Georgian’s struggles this season have led to a desire to depart the Parc des Princes, with Arsenal viewing his availability as a rare market opportunity, Fichajes reports.

Mikel Arteta has Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and the versatile Noni Madueke as left-wing options. Still, none possess the world-class qualities of Kvaratskhelia, who finished 12th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Despite his age, he is also the more experienced option, having won more top-flight accolades, including two league titles and the UEFA Champions League, where he also scored in the final.

With three years left on his contract, Arsenal will need to submit a significant offer above his £78m Transfermarkt valuation, as PSG will be keen to recoup the exorbitant fee they paid Napoli to sign him.