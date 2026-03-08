Arsenal now eyeing move for Como star Jesus Rodriguez

Arsenal are eyeing a summer swoop for Como winger Jesus Rodriguez, according to Sports Boom.

Developed through the youth system at Real Betis, the 20-year-old eventually earned his senior debut for the Andalusian club on 31 October 2024, appearing in their emphatic 6–1 Copa del Rey victory against CD Gévora.

Over the course of the campaign, he continued to feature in Manuel Pellegrini’s first-team plans, making 32 appearances in all competitions and also being included in the Betis squad that took on Chelsea in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Seeking consistent minutes on the pitch, the left-sided attacker later opted for a move to Como 1907. Since arriving in Italy, he has made a significant impact, contributing 11 goals across competitions and playing an important role on Cesc Fàbregas’ team as they push for European qualification this season.

Now, according to Sports Boom, Arsenal have joined several European and Premier League sides in expressing interest in Rodriguez, having been impressed by his displays for Como this season.

Given his versatility, the Gunners hierarchy view the youngster as a viable option to provide depth and competition with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings, according to the report.

Rodriguez to Arsenal

The report adds that Arsenal’s scouts have reported positive feedback about the Spanish winger, citing his diagonal runs as a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s dynamic system.

However, the Gunners face stern competition for Rodriguez’s signature, as Sports Boom claims that Premier League rivals Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have also expressed interest in the 20-year-old.

Amid keen interest from the Premier League table-toppers, Como are adamant on retaining the one-cap Spanish international and have set a £39-£47m valuation on the exciting forward, which could potentially spark a bidding war with City.

Mikel Arteta currently has Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as his left-wing options, while the versatile Noni Madueke can also play on the left wing.

Despite that, Trossard, who turns 32 in December, is tipped to depart the Emirates, especially with a year left on his contract.

Hence, Rodriguez possesses the qualities to replace the Belgian international, not just for his goal output (11 goal contributions), but also for his relentless work rate off the ball, which are traits Mikel Arteta likes.