Liverpool ‘keen’ on signing Nottingham Forest’s Murillo

Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds splashed a significant amount of money last summer to maintain their level this campaign.

However, Arne Slot’s side have displayed below-average performances thus far, languishing sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 29 matches.

Therefore, it has been suggested that the Merseyside club are planning to spend big once again during the offseason to turn the situation around next term.

With Ibrahima Konate’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season and Virgil Van Dijk showing signs of decline, Liverpool are said to be looking to revamp the backline.

Slot’s side have already purchased Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais in January, and the Frenchman is set to arrive at the end of this season.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are planning to sign another centre-back and have identified Murillo as a ‘priority’ target after being impressed by his performances at the City Ground.

Murillo to Liverpool

Liverpool are ‘keen’ on purchasing the Brazilian and are ‘preparing’ to launch a formal £69m bid to persuade the Tricky Trees to cash-in on him. Vitor Pereira’s side are even ready to accept the offer even if they stay in the Premier League.

Forest enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, qualifying for the Europa League. However, they have endured a dire campaign this season, languishing 17th in the Premier League table. They are just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Murillo is a left-footed centre-back by trait but is also efficient in the left-back position. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Although he isn’t very tall, he is good in the air and is extremely strong. The 23-year-old is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to secure his services in the upcoming summer window.