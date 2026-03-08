Tottenham or Chelsea could sign Brentford’s Kevin Schade

Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea could reportedly sign Brentford forward Kevin Schade in the summer, as per a recent German report.

The 24-year-old initially moved to the Gtech Community Stadium from German side Freiburg on loan in January 2023 before the deal became permanent the following summer.

At first, he took time to settle into his new surroundings before establishing himself as a key starter in recent seasons. In 43 appearances across all competitions, he made 15 goal contributions last term.

This season, he has scored seven goals and registered three assists. Moreover, he has been helping his side push for a European place finish in the Premier League.

However, with the forward set to enter the final two years of his current contract, he is seemingly planning to leave to take the next step in his career.

Now, as per a recent German report (via Sport Witness), the player’s representatives have started exploring options to find a suitable destination for him and have offered Tottenham and Chelsea the chance to seal the deal.

However, Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the German to support Luis Diaz. Schade has the same agent as Bayern Munich’s Nicolas Jackson, who is on loan from Chelsea, and he already knows about the Bavarian club’s interest.

Battle

Brentford are a selling club and are prepared to let him leave should they receive an offer of around £61m. But the record German champions have no intention of finalising the operation by matching the Bees’ asking price.

Schade is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also efficient as a second striker. He is quick and has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Chelsea should either club purchase him. However, Spurs have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation scrap, sitting only one point ahead of the drop zone.

Therefore, the Lilywhites will have to stay in the top-flight to sign Schade ahead of Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see where the Brentford star ends up should he eventually leave the Gtech Community Stadium in the summer.