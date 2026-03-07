Arsenal
[Teams] Mansfield vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta names attacking line-up
Arsenal will be looking to avoid an upset when they take on Mansfield Town in the 5th round of the FA Cup at the One Call Stadium this afternoon.
The Gunners are leading the way in the Premier League, have a Carabao Cup final coming up and a Champions League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen to navigate. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Mikel Arteta has taken the opportunity to rotate his squad today and it appears he’s also switched-up formation to play a back three.
David Raya is given a rest with Kepa Arrizabalaga recalled to start between the sticks. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes aren’t involved in the squad while Jurrien Timber is on the bench along with Piero Hincapie.
Cristhian Mosquera is recalled to start along with Riccardo Calafiori while 16-year-old Marli Salmon gets a chance to impress in a new-look back three.
Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice are given the day off so Christian Norgaard starts in the holding role with Kai Havertz back in the starting eleven as he continues to build-up his fitness. Max Dowman is also given a chance to impress and it will be exciting to see what the highly-rated 16-year-old can do against Mansfield today.
Bukayo Saka is given a breather as he’s named on the bench so Noni Madueke is recalled to start in the Arsenal attack. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both start while Gabriel Jesus replaces Viktor Gyokeres in a very attacking Arsenal line-up.
Eberechi Eze, Saka and Gyokeres are attacking options from the bench while youngsters Andre Harriman-Annous, Jaden Dixon and Ide Ibrahim all make the squad.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Mansfield
Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy; Akins, Abbot, Reed, McLaughlin; Evans, Roberts; Oates.
Subs: H.Lewis, Hewitt, Bowery, A.Lewis, Hendry, Moriah-Welsh, Irow, Evans, Adeboyejo
Arsenal
Arrizabalaga, Salmon, Mosquera, Calafiori, Norgaard, Havertz, Trossard, Madueke, Dowman, Martinelli, Jesus.
Subs: Setford, Hincapie, Saka, Eze, Timber, Gyokeres, Dixon, Harriman-Annous, Ibrahim.
