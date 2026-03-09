Arsenal leading race to sign Leon Goretzka



Arsenal are leading the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer at the end of the campaign, according to Bayern Insider.

The Gunners were credited with an interest in signing the German star during the recent winter transfer window but Caught Offside claim that the midfielder had given his word to remain at Bayern until the summer.

The 31-year-old will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30 and journalist Christian Falk has told Bayern Insider that Goretzka’s goal is to play in the Premier League.

The ex-Schalke man would love to play for Arsenal and they would be his ‘perfect next club’. However, there is no guarantee that the Gunners will come back for him after a failed winter move.

Doubtful

The Gunners explored a move for Goretzka on deadline day last summer after a serious foot injury sustained by Mikel Merino. The Spaniard could be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Goretzka had a clear stance to see out the season with the Bundesliga champions, and the Gunners may not explore a fresh move for the experienced ace despite him being available on a free.

Arsenal are well equipped in the centre of the park. They have Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Merino (when fit). Myles Lewis-Skelly can occupy as a makeshift option too.

Goretzka’s arrival could depend on a potential departure. Norgaard is said to be considering his Gunners future amid his reduced role and could make a request to leave the club during the summer.

Still, a move for Goretzka may not be on the cards. The 31-year-old, deemed as ‘world-class’ by Bundesliga.com, may not accept the prospect of playing as a regular backup behind Zubimendi and Rice.

The Schalke graduate may want the assurance of a rotational role with regular starts, which does not appear a guarantee. Norgaard has yet to make a league start for the Gunners since arriving from Brentford last summer.

Hence, a move may not work out for Arsenal or Goretzka. He could end up joining another Premier League outfit.