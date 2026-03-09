Chelsea & Man Utd eye move to sign Felix Nmecha

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Signal Iduna Park from Wolfsburg in 2023, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key starter, helping his side mount a top-four charge this season.

BVB are currently second in the Bundesliga table with 55 points from 25 matches, sitting 11 points behind league leader Bayern Munich.

In 38 appearances across all competitions, the midfielder has netted five goals and registered three assists thus far this campaign. After proving his worth in club football, he has secured his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team.

Now, Fichajes state that having been impressed by Nmecha, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him, with Casemiro set to leave as a free agent in the summer.

However, Chelsea have shown a ‘significant interest’ in signing him as Liam Rosenior’s side continue to search for talented young players to strengthen the squad.

Moreover, the report claim that Manchester City are currently the frontrunners in this race as Felix might prioritise a return to the Etihad Stadium, having come through their youth system.

Battle

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Dortmund aren’t in any rush to sell him and want around £61m if they are eventually forced to cash-in in the summer.

Nmecha is a 6ft 3in tall, versatile right-footed player. He likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but is also efficient in the box-to-box position.

The Dortmund star is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Chelsea currently have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos as midfield options. So, on paper, they are well-resourced in this department.

However, Lavia and Essugo have struggled with fitness problems, while Santos is still very young and needs time to develop. So, Rosenior is seemingly planning to strengthen the engine room with an experienced player.

Nmecha could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea or Man Utd should either club eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.