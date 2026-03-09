Chelsea ‘very keen’ on signing Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs this summer

Chelsea are in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League as well as in the hunt for a European Cup berth in the Premier League standings, so it has been a good season for them so far.

Liam Rosenior has done a great job having taken over the helm from Enzo Maresca at the start of the year, but there remains room for improvement in the team as most of the Blues’ recent reinforcements were made in the final third.

With that said, Caught Offside has claimed that Chelsea have grown ‘very keen’ on the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs as they look for a long-term option in between the sticks with Robert Sanchez not the ideal option.

Sanchez was not at his best last season either but a solid Club World Cup bought him time at the club, but after being dropped for Chelsea’s last league clash against Aston Villa, it could be the beginning of the end for him as the team’s regular starter.

Roefs a great investment for Chelsea

Robin Roefs joined Sunderland last summer but in their maiden season in the Premier League after a long time away, he has been key to their inspiration campaign so far which has all but virtually guaranteed their place in the division next year as well.

The 23-year-old’s presence in goal, confidence to play as a sweeper keeper and handling of crosses and set-pieces make him a modern day goalkeeper, whereas having developed in Eredivisie, his ability on the ball is very good too.

It is expected that Sunderland seek £50 million for his sale in the summer, but considering Chelsea may play in the Champions League next season and have the funds to seal Roefs’ transfer, it may only be a matter of time before they get their man.