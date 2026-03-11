Chelsea eye move to sign Liverpool target Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea are reportedly ‘preparing’ to make a move to sign Liverpool target and Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After enjoying great success at Napoli, the 25-year-old joined Les Parisiens in January last year. He showcased his qualities at the Parc des Princes immediately, helping his side win the treble last term.

Moreover, he helped his side reach the FIFA Club World Cup final before losing to Chelsea last summer, and they are set to face the Blues in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

This season, Kvaratskhelia has already won the French Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Moreover, he has been guiding his team to mount another title charge in Ligue 1, sitting at the top of the table with a one-point lead.

In 33 appearances across all competitions, the Georgia international has scored eight goals and registered six assists.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is an ‘avowed admirer’ of Kvaratskhelia’s technical qualities, and the Blues are planning to create an attacking midfield trio of Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian, and the PSG star.

So, they are ‘preparing’ to make a move to secure his service this summer, with the player valued at around £78m. Having joined PSG last year, he still has a contract until 2029.

Battle

However, the report claim that Chelsea will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation as Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen on purchasing him.

After cashing-in on Luis Diaz, Liverpool didn’t replace the Colombian last summer. As a result, Arne Slot currently has Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha as options to deploy on the left flank.

However, Chiesa has been struggling to find regular game time, while Ngumoha is still very young and needs time to develop. Gakpo, on the other hand, has failed to showcase his best consistently enough.

Kvaratskhelia is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is comfortable with his left-foot and also works hard without possession.

So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea, Arsenal, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service in the summer.