Liverpool keen on signing Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni, as per Football Insider.

The Reds currently have Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Giovanni Leoni, and Joe Gomez as options to deploy in the centre-back positions. However, Konate’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, while Van Dijk has shown signs of decline in recent times.

Moreover, Gomez has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, and Leoni has been out injured for the entirety of this campaign, having sustained a serious knee injury on his debut.

As a result, Liverpool are considering revamping the centre-back department. They already purchased Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais in January, but the Frenchman stayed at Roazhon Park and will move to Anfield ahead of next season.

Now, Football Insider state that the Merseyside club are planning to sign another centre-back in the summer and are looking for a left-footed option. Arne Slot’s side hold a long-standing interest in Bastoni and could make a concrete approach over the coming months.

However, Inter have no intention of parting ways with the Italian, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. But, the Nerazzurri might change their stance should they receive an offer of more than £80m.

Bastoni’s potential move is dependent on whether he wants to leave the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium to take a new challenge in his career.

Bastoni to Liverpool

The report claim that Liverpool have also lined up Micky Van de Ven as a potential alternative option if they fail to sign Bastoni, and the Dutchman might be open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur in the summer amid their recent struggles.

Barcelona are also interested in Van de Ven, but they might find it difficult to finalise the operation by matching Spurs’ asking price amid their recent financial difficulties. So, Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the former Wolfsburg star.

Bastoni, standing at 6ft 3in tall, has enjoyed great success at Inter in recent years and has been helping his side mount a title charge this season.

The 26-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services.