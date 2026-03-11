Gyokeres starts UCL clash: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal are away from home for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen as they face the Bundesliga outfit at BayArena at 17:45 UK time tonight, hoping to secure a crucial lead ahead of next week’s bout.

Mikel Arteta’s men were the semi-finalists last season in the European Cup but are heavily tipped to go all the way in the competition owing to their strong record in the Premier League and league phase of the Champions League.

That said, here is how the Gunners may line-up for their upcoming fixture.

Goalkeeper – David Raya rested in the FA Cup win at the weekend but could come back into the team at Kepa Arrizabalaga’s expense.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber might be back at right back for Arsenal, as could Piero Hincapie at left back. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are expected to feature as the central defenders for the visitors, who could change their entire backline from the game against Mansfield last time out.

Rice and Gyokeres start

Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi were both on the bench against Mansfield and having rested well, the duo are expected be back in the double pivot for Arsenal in midfield. Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze could also play as the number 10 owing to Martin Odegaard’s persistent fitness problems.

Bukayo Saka’s selection at right wing is set in stone, whereas the only player from the last game who could keep his place in the team is expected to be Gabriel Martinelli who may be the left winger in the Champions League game too.

Forward – £65 million summer signing Viktor Gyokeres is expected to play as the striker ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

Here is how the Gunners may look on paper.