[Teams] Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 10 changes

Arsenal take on Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie this evening. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
The Gunners eased into the knockout stages after finishing top of the group stages with a faultless record of eight wins from eight games. They will now look to book their place in the quarter-finals by seeing-off Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen.
Mikel Arteta has recalled his first team regulars after fielding a weakened side during Arsenal’s 2-1 FA Cup victory over Mansfield Town on Saturday. David Raya is among those recalled with the Spaniard returning between the sticks at the expense of Kepa.
Jurrien Timber is also back in the starting eleven along with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes after they were rested at the weekend. Piero Hincapie gets the nod at left-back with Riccardo Calafiori making way along with Marli Salmon and Cristhian Mosquera.
Martin Zubimendi was given the afternoon off on Saturday along with Declan Rice. However, both return to start against Leverkusen in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.
Martin Odegaard remains out so Eberechi Eze starts in the attacking role. The England international will be looking to build on his superb match-winning goal over Mansfield at the weekend.
Bukayo Saka is recalled to start on the right wing while Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left. Leandro Trossard misses out after picking up a knock on Saturday afternoon.
Viktor Gyokeres is handed a recall to lead the line up front for Arsenal today. Gabriel Jesus drops to the bench along with Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz. Max Dowman is also among the subs after an impressive showing at the weekend.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Leverkusen
Blaswich; Poku, Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba, Grimaldo; Palacios, Aleix García; Maza, Terrier; Kofane.
Subs: Omlin, Lomb, Fernandez, Hofmann, Tillman, Schick, Oermann, Tape, Culbreath.
Arsenal
Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Martinelli, Gyokeres.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Ranson, White, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Salmon, Norgaard, Madueke, Dowman, Havertz, Jesus.
