Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, as per a recent report.

The Red Devils currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions. However, the Brazilian is set to leave as a free agent this summer.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan’s future at Old Trafford is not currently secure, having struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from PSG a couple of years ago.

Mainoo, meanwhile, has entered the final 15 months of his current contract, and the Red Devils have reportedly started negotiating to tie him down to a fresh term.

With the 20-time English champions looking all set to qualify for European football next season, they need proper depth in the engine room to challenge on all fronts.

It has been widely documented that Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department in the summer by purchasing at least two players and are prioritising Premier League-proven names.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are interested in signing Fernandes and could make a move during the offseason. However, the Red Devils will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation, as Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all in this race.

Battle

The Gunners already have a strong midfield and are planning to buy Fernandes as a rotational option. On the other hand, Man City have been monitoring his development closely.

Fernandes moved to the London Stadium from Southampton last summer; as a result, he still has a contract until 2030. So, West Ham don’t want to let him leave for cheap, even if they endure relegation and want at least £65m.

Liverpool are said to be planning to address multiple areas of the squad, having displayed inconsistent performances this season, and are seemingly looking to reinforce the midfield.

Fernandes is a defensive midfielder by trait and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League this season, although West Ham have struggled.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.